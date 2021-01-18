Citizen’s Group Seeks To “Illuminate Democracy” After Dark Run-Up To Inauguration Day

A citizen’s group in Western Massachusetts is asking Americans to show their support for democracy on the eve of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Andrew Blechman of Illuminate Democracy says the group’s goal is to celebrate the nation’s form of governance after months of lies and efforts from President Donald Trump to question or alter the outcome of the 2020 elections and the Capitol attack January 6th.

“People are desperate for something to do," he told WAMC. "This is a way that we can do something together that’s positive, nonpartisan, ecumenical, not owned by anybody or sponsored by anyone. It belongs to no one. It’s a way we can just all do something that is positive and reflects upon and honors our democratic institutions.”

Illuminate Democracy is asking people to light a candle or illuminate their phones at 9 p.m. Tuesday, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday.