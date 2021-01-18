 Citizen’s Group Seeks To “Illuminate Democracy” After Dark Run-Up To Inauguration Day | WAMC

Citizen’s Group Seeks To “Illuminate Democracy” After Dark Run-Up To Inauguration Day

By 46 minutes ago
  • An image of a candle with Illuminate Democracy over it and instructions to light a candle or phone for 9 p.m. on January 19th, 2021
    Illuminate Democracy

A citizen’s group in Western Massachusetts is asking Americans to show their support for democracy on the eve of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Andrew Blechman of Illuminate Democracy says the group’s goal is to celebrate the nation’s form of governance after months of lies and efforts from President Donald Trump to question or alter the outcome of the 2020 elections and the Capitol attack January 6th.

“People are desperate for something to do," he told WAMC. "This is a way that we can do something together that’s positive, nonpartisan, ecumenical, not owned by anybody or sponsored by anyone. It belongs to no one. It’s a way we can just all do something that is positive and reflects upon and honors our democratic institutions.”

Illuminate Democracy is asking people to light a candle or illuminate their phones at 9 p.m. Tuesday, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday.

Tags: 
democracy

Related Content

Adam Gopnik On The Moral Adventure Of Liberalism

By Jul 23, 2020
Book cover for "A Thousand Small Sanities"

According to Adam Gopnik, not since the early 20th century has liberalism and liberals been under such relentless attack from both right and left. The crisis of democracy in our era has produced a crisis of faith in liberal institutions and even worse, in liberal thought. His new book, "A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism" is a manifesto rooted in the lives of people who invented and extended the liberal tradition.

Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at the New Yorker. He has written for the magazine since 1986. He is the author of numerous best selling books, including "Paris to the Moon." "A Thousand Small Sanities" is now out in paperback. 

Democracy Is Fixable According To Former Obama Speechwriter David Litt

By Jun 25, 2020
Book cover for "Democracy in one book or less"

David Litt entered the White House in 2011 and left in 2016 as a special assistant to the president and senior presidential speechwriter. He will tell us about his new book: "Democracy in One Book or Less: How It Works, Why It Doesn't, and Why Fixing It Is Easier Than You Think."

Litt says the democracy you live in today is different—completely different—from the democracy you were born into. You probably don't realize just how radically your republic has been altered during your lifetime. Yet more than any policy issue, political trend, or even Donald Trump himself, our redesigned system of government is responsible for the peril America faces today.

Seth Abramson Discusses New Book "Proof Of Conspiracy"

By Nov 6, 2019
Book cover for "Proof of Conspiracy"

Seth Abramson is a former criminal defense attorney and criminal investigator who teaches digital journalism, legal advocacy, and cultural theory at the University of New Hampshire. A regular political and legal analyst on CNN and the BBC during the Trump presidency, he is the author of eleven books and editor of five anthologies.

Abramson's latest book is "Proof of Conspiracy: How Trump's International Collusion Is Threatening American Democracy." It is published by St. Martin's Press.

"Hope And History: A Memoir Of Tumultuous Times" By William J. Vanden Heuvel

By Jul 11, 2019
Book cover for "Hope and History: A Memoir of Tumultuous Times"

"Hope and History" is a memoir and a call-to-action for the renewal of faith in democracy and America.

US Ambassador William J. vanden Heuvel presents his most important public speeches and writings, compiled and presented over eight decades of adventure and public service, woven together with anecdotes of his colorful life as a second-generation American, a soldier, a lawyer, a political activist, and a diplomat.

How The Republic Collapsed And How It Might Be Saved

By May 22, 2019
Book Cover for "If We Can Keep It"

Why has American politics fallen into such a state of horrible dysfunction? Can it ever be fixed? These are the questions that motivate Michael Tomasky’s deeply original examination into the origins of our hopelessly polarized nation.

Michael Tomasky is a columnist for the Daily Beast, a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, a regular contributor to the New York Review of Books, and the editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas.

His new book is "If We Can Keep It: How the Republic Collapsed and How it Might Be Saved."