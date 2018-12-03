Ciminelli Sentenced To 28 Months In "Buffalo Billion" Scheme

A Buffalo developer has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine in a bid-rigging scheme connected to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion" economic redevelopment program.

Louis Ciminelli was sentenced Monday in federal court for a pay-to-play conspiracy in which his firm won a development job worth a half billion dollars.

Ciminelli and three others were convicted over the summer. Prosecutors say the scheme involved state-funded contracts worth more than $850 million.

Prosecutors say Ciminelli and others in his company contributed nearly $100,000 to Cuomo's campaign. The Democratic governor was not accused of wrongdoing.

A federal jury convicted two other developers and former president of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute Alain Kaloyeros.

Kaloyeros is scheduled for sentencing next week.

Tags: 
Louis Ciminelli
Buffalo Billion

