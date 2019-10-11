Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 China Cracks Down On Activism, Even When It Comes To Communist Principles By Ailsa Chang • 7 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 11, 2019 6:02 pm China has been cracking down on activism — even when it comes to principles Communism was founded to protect like equal rights for women and protections for workers. ShareTweetEmail