 Chancellor Tours SUNY Plattsburgh COVID Test Site
  SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras discusses COVID testing on campuses during visit to SUNY Plattsburgh
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Chancellor of the SUNY system visited three northern New York campuses Monday as students begin to return for in-person classes.


SUNY Plattsburgh is in its second week of remote classes and will begin in-person classes next Monday. Everyone on campus will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the campus testing site and says aggressive testing at all  SUNY colleges is driving down the system’s positivity rate.  “Many communities in the fall were deeply concerned about college kids being the vectors of spread. We now actually have the opposite problem. The positivity rate is much higher in the broader community than it is on our college campuses.”

Malatras reported the SUNY system’s overall positive test rate is currently point-five-four percent.

