Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

CEO Of Company Buying Beacon Cinema Outlines Plans

By 1 hour ago

Tuesday night, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Council voted to forgive more than $2.5 million in debt on the Beacon Cinema. The choice was between the downtown movie theater facing foreclosure or accepting the loss as part of a deal with a Michigan-based company called Phoenix Theatres. Phoenix first became involved with the Beacon years ago through its management company InSight, which evaluated the Beacon’s business for the banks that financed it. The CEO of that company, Cory Jacobson, appeared at the meeting to discuss why he wants to take over the struggling theater and its historic building, which also houses WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau. Jacobson spoke with WAMC about his vision for a staple of Berkshire County’s largest city.

Tags: 
beacon cinema
pittsfield

Related Content

Pittsfield Forgiving $2.55 Million In Debt To Secure Beacon Cinema Sale

By Nov 28, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield City Council has approved a plan to forgive more than $2.5 million in debt for a downtown movie theater.

Berkshire Theater Group Presents "A Christmas Carol" At The Colonial Theatre

By 1 hour ago
a christmas carol btg plays

The timeless holiday tradition of “A Christmas Carol” revels in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who is shown the error of his ways and reformed by four spirits. The annual Berkshire Theatre Group production opens December 8 and runs through December 22 at The Colonial Theatre in .

We are able to journey back to Victorian England and experience the classic story filled with holiday carols and the wonderment of the season. Joining us – like ghosts in the night – Travis Daly – director of the show and Scrooge himself – Eric Hill, who also wrote the adaptation that BTG performs each year.

After Comment, Pittsfield City Council Passes Tax Break

By Nov 14, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council approved a tax cut proposed by the mayor Tuesday night.