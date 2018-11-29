CEO Of Company Buying Beacon Cinema Outlines Plans

The timeless holiday tradition of “A Christmas Carol” revels in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who is shown the error of his ways and reformed by four spirits. The annual Berkshire Theatre Group production opens December 8 and runs through December 22 at The Colonial Theatre in .

We are able to journey back to Victorian England and experience the classic story filled with holiday carols and the wonderment of the season. Joining us – like ghosts in the night – Travis Daly – director of the show and Scrooge himself – Eric Hill, who also wrote the adaptation that BTG performs each year.