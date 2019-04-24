Centro Civico Executive Director To Retire At End Of June

The executive director of an organization that serves the Latino community in the City of Amsterdam is stepping down.

On Wednesday, Centro Civico Executive Director Ladan Alomar announced that she will resign from the post she’s held since 1994.

Alomar joined the organization in 1989 as a student family counselor in a program that worked to reduce the number of high school dropouts. She was named deputy director in 1991.

In a statement, Alomar, an immigrant from Iran, said: “I never imagined that as a non-Latina I would become the Executive Director of this wonderful Latino organization.”

Centro Civico says it will conduct an “extensive search” for a new executive director.