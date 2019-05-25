Catskill Center Celebrates 50th Birthday With Saturday Event

By Allison Dunne 22 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of the Catskill Center

The Catskill Center for Conservation and Development will mark its 50th anniversary Saturday.

The anniversary celebration includes the publication of a book, “Natural Resources: 50 Stewards of the Catskills,” which pays tribute to individuals for their contributions to the Catskills’ environment, economy and culture. The book will be released at the annual meeting that precedes the celebration. Its honorees include 101-year-old Sherret Chase, founding president of the Catskill Center, who is slated to attend the meeting. Also during the meeting, Executive Director Jeff Senterman will present the State of the Catskills report. The family-focused celebration runs from 10-4 at the Catskills Visitor Center on Route 28 in Mt. Tremper.

Tags: 
Catskill Center for Conservation and Development
Catskill Center

