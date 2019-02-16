Casino Mitigation Funds Sought For 'The Loop' Bus Service

Massachusetts casino regulators are being asked to help fund the expansion of a free bus service linking the MGM Springfield casino with the city’s hotels and cultural attractions.

Just days before the grand opening of the MGM casino last August, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Administrator Sandra Sheehan debuted the bus service called “The Loop.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is being asked for almost $225,000 to expand the service to seven days a week from the current Wednesday-Sunday schedule and to extend The Loop to West Springfield to serve the hotels located in that suburb.

The commission is expected to make a decision by June.