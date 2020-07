Listen to the interview with Aaron Vega.

Several organizations in western Massachusetts will benefit this year from a fund created to help carry on the legacy of a renowned advocate for civil rights, housing, education and social justice.

15 grants totaling almost $11,000 from the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice have been announced.

Carlos’ son, State Rep. Aaron Vega, is a member of the fund’s advisory board. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.