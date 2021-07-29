 The Capitol Connection #2131 - NYPIRG Executive Director Blair Horner | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection #2131 - NYPIRG Executive Director Blair Horner

By 1 hour ago

(Airs 07/29/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/31/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).

Tags: 
the capitol connection

Related Content

The Capitol Connection #2130 - Westchester County Executive George Latimer

By WAMC Control Room Jul 22, 2021

(Airs 07/22/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/24/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The Capitol Connection #2129 - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli

By WAMC Control Room Jul 15, 2021

(Airs 07/15/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/17/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The Capitol Connection #2127 - New York State Republican Minority Leader William Barclay

By WAMC Control Room Jul 1, 2021

(Airs 07/01/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/03/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay.

The Capitol Connection #2126 - Senator James Skoufis

By Jun 24, 2021

(Airs 06/24/21 @ 3 p.m. & 06/26/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Senator James Skoufis. Skoufis is a Democrat from the 39th District and Chair of the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.