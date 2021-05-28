Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2122 - Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief For Newsday By WAMC Control Room • 17 seconds ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 05/27/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/29/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2121 - Robert Schneider, Executive Director of NYSSBA By WAMC Control Room • May 20, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 05/20/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/22/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Robert Schneider, Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA). The Capitol Connection #2120 - Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick By David Guistina • May 13, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 05/13/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/15/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick about the city's police reform plan and much more. The Capitol Connection #2119 - New York State Conservative Party Chair Gerard Kassar By David Guistina • May 6, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (05/06/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/08/21 @ 5:20 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar. The Capitol Connection #2118 - Jay Jacobs - Chairman Of The NYS Democratic Committee By David Guistina • Apr 29, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/29/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/01/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jay Jacobs, Chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee.