Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2107 - NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes By WAMC Control Room • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 02/11/21 @ 3 p.m. & 02/13/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2106 - Assembly Republican Minority Leader William Barclay By WAMC Control Room • Feb 4, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 02/04/21 @ 3 p.m. & 02/06/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assembly Republican Minority Leader William Barclay. The Capitol Connection #2105 - Fred Kowal, President Of UUP, United University Professions By WAMC Control Room • Jan 28, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 01/28/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/30/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with Fred Kowal, President of the higher education union UUP, United University Professions. The Capitol Connection #2104 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo By WAMC Control Room • Jan 21, 2021 Listen Listening... / 28:21 (Airs 01/21/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/23/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Capitol Connection #2103 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG By WAMC Control Room • Jan 14, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 1/14/21 @ 3 p.m. & 1/16/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).