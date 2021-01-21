Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2104 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo By WAMC Control Room • 57 minutes ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 28:21 (Airs 01/21/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/23/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2103 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG By WAMC Control Room • Jan 14, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 1/14/21 @ 3 p.m. & 1/16/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG). The Capitol Connection #2102 - NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli By WAMC Control Room • Jan 7, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 01/07/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/09/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The Capitol Connection #2101 - Jesse McKinley Of The New York Times By WAMC Control Room • Dec 31, 2020 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/31/20 @ 3 p.m. & 01/02/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jesse McKinley, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Times. The Capitol Connection #2052 - Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief For Newsday By WAMC Control Room • Dec 24, 2020 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/24/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/26/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Yancey Roy, the Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday.