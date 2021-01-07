Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2102 - NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli By WAMC Control Room • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 01/07/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/09/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2101 - Jesse McKinley Of The New York Times By WAMC Control Room • Dec 31, 2020 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/31/20 @ 3 p.m. & 01/02/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jesse McKinley, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Times. The Capitol Connection #2052 - Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief For Newsday By WAMC Control Room • Dec 24, 2020 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/24/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/26/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Yancey Roy, the Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday. The Capitol Connection #2051 - State Senator Liz Krueger By David Guistina • Dec 17, 2020 New York State Senator Liz Krueger's Official Facebook Page Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/17/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/19/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Democratic New York State Senator Liz Krueger. The Capitol Connection #2050 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo By David Guistina • Dec 10, 2020 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 12/10/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/12/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.