Capital Region School Budget Revote Results

Two Capital Region school districts will be operating on contingency budgets after two of three area spending plans were defeated in Tuesday’s revote.

Rensselaer voters turned down a $27.1 million spending plan that would have eliminated funding for sports programs and came with a 9 percent tax levy hike.

Ft. Edward voters rejected a $11.6 million budget that would have hiked taxes 14 percent. But Superintendent Dan Ward warns taxpayers:

"The tax rate will go up in a contingent budget."

An additional $422,000 in cuts have to be made to meet the zero tax levy increase requirement.

Both Rensselaer and Ft. Edward budgets fell short of the 60 percent supermajority required to override the state tax cap.

In the Greater Johnstown School District, more than 60 percent of voters approved a $38.9 million package that raises taxes 5 percent.