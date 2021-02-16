Capital Region Library Reopens Some Branches For In-Person Services

A Capital Region public library is beginning to reopen branches for in-person visits.





The Albany Public Library, whose branches turned to curbside service and virtual programming during the pandemic, has resumed in-person services at the Arbor Hill, Howe and Pine Hills branches. Albany Public Library Executive Director Scott Jarzombek:



“You'll be able to, by appointment, use a computer, copy, print, fax scan documents, purchase replenish CDTA navigator cards, get reference and research assistants, as well as notaries and also be able to pick up items.”



The library expects to add more branches to the list in the near future. Patrons should wear masks and observe social distancing protocols.