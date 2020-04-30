Capital Region COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Climb

New COVID-19 numbers are coming in as the pandemic claims more victims in the Albany area.

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services says Thursday there are 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 people hospitalized. Two more county residents have died from the disease — a 78-year-old female from Hadley and a 66-year-old male from Halfmoon, bringing the county death toll to 14.



Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says there are now 1,120 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of nearly 100 cases since Wednesday.

McCoy said there were two more COVID-19 deaths, a man and a woman, both in their eighties. The death toll for the county now stands at 41.

"We have 907 people under mandatory quarantine. That's up 54 from yesterday. And we have 22 people on our precautionary quarantine, that's down two from yesterday.

Our Shaker Place stays the same, numbers as I've given out every day, except now we have four workers that have recovered at the residence, which is good news.

We have 2286 people that have completed quarantine, and of those 562 tested positive for the virus have recovered. That's up 35 from yesterday, which is good news. There are now 34 people hospitalized with a hospital lease hospitalization rate of 3%."

Shaker Place is the county-run nursing home where 46 people have tested positive and several deaths have been reported.

At Albany Medical Center, Hospital President and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna says the hospital is "in a good place."

"We have 53 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19. We have 23, excuse me, 32 of them on the floor. We have 21 of them in the ICU and six of those 21 are on ventilators. The six on the ventilators represents the lowest number we've had on ventilators in quite some time. So our overall population of COVID-19 is down. Our critical care and ventilated patients is down. And we're seeing what I would call a sort of a slow drift down as far as the overall number compared to a week or two ago."

McKenna maintains the hospital is holding its own and still has no plans to furlogh any employees.

Schenectady County now has 472 positive cases with 673 people under quarantine; 318 recoveries and 27 deaths.