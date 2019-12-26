Capital Region BOCES Nets $5 Million For Workforce Training Center

As part of the most recent round of Regional Economic Development Council grants from New York state, Capital Region BOCES was one of the top recipients in our region. Five million dollars will help the organization build a new workforce training center to help students prepare for careers in a number of industries current and future.

To learn more about the expansion at Capital Region BOCES' Center for Technology Education in Colonie, WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Senior Executive Director Joe Dragone.