As Calls For Trump's Removal Increase, What Happens Next?

Calls grow for the President’s removal, from top Democrats and at least one Republican. In a special edition of On Point, we’ll make sense of chaos and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. How can we restore the health of our democracy?



Guests

Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today” on WDET since 2015. Executive editor of Bridge Detroit. (@SHDetroit)

David Blight, professor of history, African American studies and American studies and director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition at Yale University. Author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in History. (@davidwblight)

Jason Stanley, professor of philosophy at Yale. Author of “How Fascism Works” and “How Propaganda Works.” (@jasonintrator)



From The Reading List

New York Times: “Pence is said to oppose invoking 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his duties.” — “Vice President Mike Pence is opposed to a call by Democrats in Congress and some Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment to strip President Trump of his powers before his term ends, a person close to the vice president said.”

Associated Press: “Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions” — “One day later, the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters forced painful new questions across government — about his fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party in a post-Trump era.”

NPR: “Timeline: How One Of The Darkest Days In American History Unfolded” — “Wednesday will go down as one of the darkest days in American history. It was all egged on by a sitting president, who has been unable to accept losing his bid for reelection and who persuaded millions of his followers to buy into baseless, debunked and disproved conspiracy theories.”

The Daily Beast: “Trump’s Neo-Fascism Takes America’s Racism to the Next Level” — “What seems to be emerging in the Republican Party is a kind of modern-day fascism in which anyone who isn’t loyal to the leader, or the leader’s party, is treated as illegitimate.”

Washington Post: “Flying the flag of fascism for Trump” — “Amid the chaos and mayhem at our nation’s Capitol, the flags flew high. Dangerous. Despicable. And familiar.”

Washington Post: “Aides weigh resignations, removal options as Trump rages against perceived betrayals” — “President Trump was ensconced in the White House residence Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, raging about perceived betrayals, as an array of top aides weighed resigning and some senior administration officials began conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment — an extraordinary measure that would remove the president before Trump’s term expires on Jan. 20.”

