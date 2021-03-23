 "The Call To Unite" Edited By Chair Of Special Olympics Tim Shriver | WAMC
The Roundtable

"The Call To Unite" Edited By Chair Of Special Olympics Tim Shriver

  • Book cover for Unite
    The Open Field

From some of our most prominent spiritual and religious leaders, poets and thinkers, singers and writers, "The Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening" is a book of wisdom to light our way in dark times. Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics, edited this book, and organized the Call to Unite event, which inspired the book.

At the beginning of last year, the world was faced with a public health crisis, the scope of which had not been seen in a century. As COVID-19 rapidly reached every corner of the globe, chaos and fear ran rampant.

Tim Shriver saw this as an opportunity for people to come together, and organized the Call to Unite event in May 2020, which featured nearly 300 participants, raised more than $85 million dollars towards relief, and reached tens of millions of viewers in all fifty states.

"The Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening" is co-edited by Tim Shriver - Shriver is the founder of UNITE, the long-time Chair of Special Olympics, a bestselling author, a former teacher, a founding force of the social and emotional learning movement, and a film producer.

