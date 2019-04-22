Burlington Ranked Among Top Solar Cities

A new report ranks Burlington, Vermont one of the top cities in the country for solar capacity.

The Shining Cities 2019 report from Environment America surveys 57 cities across the country for installed solar capacity. Burlington, Vermont ranked fourth nationally with more per capita capacity than any other city in the Northeast.

Burlington has set a goal to become a Net Zero Energy City by 2030 and this summer will release a comprehensive plan to achieve that goal.

Boston ranked 21st and Hartford, Connecticut 23rd in the per capita solar rankings.

