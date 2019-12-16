Burlington Police Chief Resigns Amid Twitter Controversy

The police chief in Vermont's largest city has resigned after admitting he used an anonymous Twitter account to respond to a critic in July.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo later took six weeks of leave this summer to seek mental health treatment after telling his story to Mayor Miro Weinberger. Del Pozo was reinstated in September.

At a press conference streamed by The Burlington Free Press Monday, Weinberger, a Democrat, said he did not ask for del Pozo’s resignation and tried to balance the chief’s privacy and city protocol over the past few months.

“We made the decision to give the chief a second chance understanding that there was likely at some point that there was going to be fully scrutiny and evaluation of his actions,” Weinberger said Monday. “I stand that by that decision. I think it was the right decision.”

Last week del Pozo said he used the anonymous Twitter account to respond to the critic for one hour before deleting the account. Del Pozo became chief in 2015.

Deputy Chief Jan Wright will serve as interim chief of the Burlington Police Department.