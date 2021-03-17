 Burlington Mayor Reverses Decision On Police Study Management | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Burlington Mayor Reverses Decision On Police Study Management

By 1 hour ago
  • Mayor Miro Weinberger wins a fourth term on Town Meeting Day 2021
    Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor has reversed his decision to assign the head of the city’s electric department to oversee an assessment of the police department.


On Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger told the Public Safety Committee and the Police Commission that he was assigning the head of the Burlington Electric Department to oversee an operational assessment of the police department.   “I was really looking for a neutral party to be leading this effort.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Democrat reversed course saying he “made a mistake.” In a statement, Weinberger – who is white – said his decision revealed his own bias and effective immediately the police review will be managed by the city’s Department of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and its director Tyeastia Green.

 

Tags: 
Department of Racial Equity
Inclusion and Belonging
burlington
Burlington Police
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Public Safety Committee
Burlington Police Commission
Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging
Policing Study

Related Content

Mayor’s Decision To Replace Policing Study Manager Criticized

By 6 hours ago
Burlington Police car
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Debate over policing and policies related to the Burlington, Vermont Police Department have been at a boiling point in the city over the past year. During a joint meeting of the Public Safety Committee and the Police Commission this week, tensions between the committees and the mayor intensified after the administration announced a change in how a study would be managed.