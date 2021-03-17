Burlington Mayor Reverses Decision On Police Study Management

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor has reversed his decision to assign the head of the city’s electric department to oversee an assessment of the police department.



On Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger told the Public Safety Committee and the Police Commission that he was assigning the head of the Burlington Electric Department to oversee an operational assessment of the police department. “I was really looking for a neutral party to be leading this effort.”



On Wednesday afternoon, the Democrat reversed course saying he “made a mistake.” In a statement, Weinberger – who is white – said his decision revealed his own bias and effective immediately the police review will be managed by the city’s Department of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and its director Tyeastia Green.



