Burlington Mayor Quarantines After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is voluntarily quarantining after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office says one of the mayor’s daughters is considered a close contact of an individual from her school community who was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Weinberger’s office tells WAMC that he believes it is “very unlikely that he has been exposed to the virus” but he and his family are following state quarantine guidance “..out of an abundance of caution.”

Weinberger is a Democrat in his third term.



