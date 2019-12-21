Burlington Mayor Announces Next Steps Following Police Social Media Scandal

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will name a new interim chief to head the Vermont city’s police force following the resignation of Chief Brandon del Pozo and the placement of the department’s deputy chief on administrative leave, over their social media usage.

Last Sunday Del Pozo resigned following a scandal where admitted to using an anonymous Twitter account to troll a government critic. The next day, Deputy Chief Jan Wright was removed from the role of acting chief after disclosing that she had used an anonymous Facebook page.

Weinberger says he will appoint Jennifer Morrison, a 23-year-veteran of the Burlington Police Department and former Chief of the Colchester Police Department, to serve as interim chief. An investigation is ongoing into Wright’s social media usage.

The mayor says the city will hire a workplace expert to review the Burlington Police Department’s social media practices, and that he has directed all city employees to adhere to an interim social media policy, as the city council drafts a final policy.