Burlington International Airport Releases Updated Noise Exposure Map

Every five years the Burlington International Airport is required to update its Noise Exposure Map, which depicts projected noise levels near the airport in Vermont. Officials released the updated maps Wednesday morning in advance of public comment and submission to the FAA for approval.

Noise decibel levels are regulated and mapped to show level contours surrounding airports. The updated noise map for the Burlington International Airport includes current levels and forecasts through 2023.

Deputy Director of Aviation Nic Longo says the airport is thriving with increased service and enplanements. The new map reflects all the activity. “This map is not just defining one single aircraft but rather explains the overall picture of noise exposure at the Burlington International Airport.”

Jones Payne Group Chief Operating Officer Diane Carter explained that the map is part of a two-step process that looks at land use planning based on noise generated by aircraft. “We’re at the first part of the study which is the noise exposure Map. It quantifies the noise around the airport and then we move into the second part of the study which is the noise compatibility program. And that looks at the types of things the airport will do to mitigate the noise for people who live in that area. That part of the program, the noise compatibility part, will be later this summer on into the fall.”

HMMH is an environmental and transportation planning consulting firm. Principal Consultant for Aviation and Federal Programs Brandon Robinette is the Burlington airport’s Noise Exposure Map project manager. “The contour lines represent a path of equal noise exposure level following those lines. The DNL metric is a cumulative noise metric which represents the sum total aircraft noise exposure from average daily operations. It’s the additive sum of all the noise exposure that occurs over average daily operations. And in addition to that because the metric is related to annoyance levels another thing that’s factored in is any aircraft operations that occur after 10 p.m. and before 7 a.m. in the morning get weighted with an additional 10 decibels. So one nighttime operation is noise-wise equivalent to ten daytime operations in this contour map.”

The map is a crucial element in securing federal funding to support the Noise Compatibility Program, which provides sound insulation or sales assistance to nearby homeowners. Carter says the 2023 projected contours indicate an increased number of households will be eligible. “I think it’s a combination of factors. The F-35 certainly weighs into it but there’s a change in commercial aircraft here at Burlington. There’s an increase in operations overall and so that contributes to the noise contour in general.”

A 30-day public comment period is now open. A public meeting with airport officials and consultants was under way at the airport until 7 p.m. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the O’Brien Community Center in Winooski.