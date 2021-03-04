Burlington High School Reopens In Former Department Store

Some Burlington High School students were back in class on Thursday inside a former downtown department store.

The Burlington High school was shut down in September because high levels of PCBs were found in one of the buildings.

WCAX-TV reports that the first day was more about getting used to the renovated Macy’s building than learning.

The school is still in a hybrid model of learning during the pandemic so only half the students attended on Thursday. The other half will be in school on Friday.

