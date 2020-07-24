Burlington Electric Department Issues Peak Alert

With high temperatures in the forecast, the Burlington, Vermont Electric Department has issued a peak alert for Monday and is asking customers to reduce energy usage.

The Burlington Electric Department launched a Defeat the Peak energy program in 2017 to help reduce energy demand and lower rates. When power use is expected to be high, such as on hot summer days, the department issues a peak alert asking customers to reduce power usage between 4 and 7 p.m.

The department says helpful actions include turning off or raising an air conditioner’s thermostat, not using large appliances and delaying any discretionary electric consumption until after 7 p.m.