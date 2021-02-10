 Burlington To Distribute More Free Masks | WAMC
Burlington To Distribute More Free Masks

At the beginning of the pandemic, Burlington, Vermont officials distributed free masks to residents to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now, the city plans to give out more.


As COVID-19 variants spread across the country the CDC is recommending people wear high quality and multi-layered masks.  

While not yet detected in Vermont, Mayor Miro Weinberger expects variants to appear.  When the pandemic began the city distributed 26-thousand reusable masks and he said they have obtained another 3-thousand.  “We are prioritizing essential workers in the distribution of these masks.”

Burlington is monitoring wastewater for the COVID-19 virus or any variants.

