Burlington To Distribute More Free Masks

At the beginning of the pandemic, Burlington, Vermont officials distributed free masks to residents to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now, the city plans to give out more.



As COVID-19 variants spread across the country the CDC is recommending people wear high quality and multi-layered masks.

While not yet detected in Vermont, Mayor Miro Weinberger expects variants to appear. When the pandemic began the city distributed 26-thousand reusable masks and he said they have obtained another 3-thousand. “We are prioritizing essential workers in the distribution of these masks.”



Burlington is monitoring wastewater for the COVID-19 virus or any variants.