 Burlington Announces Settlement With Developers Of Stalled Downtown Project | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Burlington Announces Settlement With Developers Of Stalled Downtown Project

By 2 hours ago
  • Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor announced a settlement today with the developers of a downtown project that has been stalled for years.


In late 2014 a multimillion dollar redevelopment plan called CityPlace was proposed to replace a 1970’s era mall in the center of Burlington’s downtown.  In December 2017, the Town Center Mall was demolished.  No other work has occurred on the site since then.

The city filed suit against BTC Mall Associates in September alleging breach of contract.
Friday morning, Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that a settlement had been reached with the developers that he says guarantees critical elements of the original agreement.  “This settlement creates a way for the city to both hold the developers accountable for the past while also creating a path for the project to move forward. No matter what happens going forward with the project the city will get our streets. The developer’s success ultimately will mean hundreds of new homes, jobs and activity in the heart of our city.”

Mayor Weinberger, a Democrat running for a fourth term next month, outlined key elements in the settlement agreement.   “This settlement guarantees the reconnection of lost streets. A second major highlight: the settlement creates additional security to insure that the new streets will be built at no cost to taxpayers regardless of the progress on the development. When the project moves forward the settlement requires the developer to repay $150,000 a year in lost property taxes to the city’s Tax Increment Financing district that had resulted from the project’s unanticipated delays. These payments have an estimated value of $300,000 to $450,000 depending on when the construction begins. Four: all the risks of construction and development will remain the responsibility of the developer and the developer will remain committed to the numerous provisions within the agreement that benefit the community such as the affordable housing requirements.”

Pine and St. Paul streets were split when the Burlington Town Center was built in the 1970s.   City Planning Director David White says reconnecting the roads has been a priority since the downtown-waterfront master plan approved in 2013 and is integral to the CityPlace development.  “Restoration of Pine Street in particular will restore a complete north-south connection between Pearl and Main Streets relieving pressure on South Winooski and Battery (streets). Just as importantly these new street segments will double the opportunities for new shops and restaurants halfway between the (Church Street) Marketplace and the lake.”

The settlement will be presented to the City Council for review at its meeting on Monday and approval at its February 16th meeting.

 

Tags: 
CityPlace Settlement
CityPlace
BTC Mall Associates
burlington
Burlington Development

Related Content

Burlington City Councilors Updated On City Place Development Dispute And High School Building

By Oct 22, 2020
The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Burlington City Council meeting earlier this week featured a report on the stalled downtown development project and an update from Burlington school officials on plans to address PCB contamination in the high school building.

Burlington City Council Hears Development Update And Offers Opioid Treatment Resolution

By Sep 16, 2020
The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley/WAMC

While a debate over a complaint filed against the Burlington City Council’s use of executive session dominated Monday evening’s meeting, a number of other items were on the agenda.  As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, the meeting included an update on the stalled downtown redevelopment project.

Burlington Sends Default Notice To CityPlace Developers

By Jul 28, 2020
Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Mayor Miro Weinberger has sent a default letter to the developers of a stalled redevelopment project in the center of downtown Burlington, threatening legal action.

CityPlace Project Majority Owner Speaks On Stalled Project

By Jan 23, 2019

The majority owner of CityPlace Burlington, Vermont, has told city leaders it is still committed to the project that stalled last summer.

New Partnership Forms To Complete CityPlace Project

By Aug 17, 2020
Burlington's CityPlace remains undeveloped in this September 2019 photo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

At the end of July Mayor Miro Weinberger sent a default letter to the developers of a stalled redevelopment project in the center of downtown Burlington. A new partnership has now formed to take over the project.