In Buffalo, Disappointment But Gratitude As Bills' Run Falls Short

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell short in making their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years with a 38-24 loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo squandered a 9-0 lead by giving up three touchdowns over the span of 10:04 in the second quarter, and fell a win short of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since their run of four straight appearances — and losses — ended in 1994.

For some perspective on the loss and the pandemic-influenced season, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with WBFO's Matt Sabuda.