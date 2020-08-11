BSO Violinist Julianne Lee

Julianne Lee has a distinctive career as both a violinist and violist, appearing frequently as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. Currently assistant principal second violinist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Lee has been a member of the violin section since 2006.

She will perform in a "BSO Musicians in Recital from Tanglewood" concert featuring works by Mozart, Roumain and Schubert. The recital will be hosted by Lauren Ambrose and will be online at tanglewood.org on August 20.