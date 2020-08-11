 BSO Violinist Julianne Lee | WAMC
BSO Violinist Julianne Lee

By 52 minutes ago
  • Julianne Lee
    Julianne Lee
    Marco Borggreve

Julianne Lee has a distinctive career as both a violinist and violist, appearing frequently as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. Currently assistant principal second violinist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Lee has been a member of the violin section since 2006.

She will perform in a "BSO Musicians in Recital from Tanglewood" concert featuring works by Mozart, Roumain and Schubert. The recital will be hosted by Lauren Ambrose and will be online at tanglewood.org on August 20.

Great Performers In Recital At Tanglewood With Gil Shaham Online 7/3

By Jul 2, 2020
Gil Shaham

On Friday, July 3, Tanglewood will present violinist Gil Shaham performing a new program for unaccompanied violin for the "Great Performers in Recital from Tanglewood" Series. Shaham will play works by three living American composers (including two works written for him) and works by Bach and Prokofiev.

Gil Shaham made his Tanglewood debut 27 years ago. He is is one of the foremost violinists of our time and is sought after throughout the world for concerto appearances with leading orchestras and conductors, and regularly gives recitals and appears with ensembles on the world’s great concert stages and at the most prestigious festivals.

Berkshire Bach Presents Bach At New Year’s Concerts

By Dec 23, 2019
Eugene Drucker and J.S. Bach

The Berkshire Bach Society presents “Bach at New Year’s” with a program of all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti at three locations in our region: Monday, December 30 at 3 p.m. at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, December 31 at 6 p.m. at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts; and Wednesday, January 1 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

Berkshire Bach Ensemble Director and soloist, Eugene Drucker, violinist and Co-Founder of the Emerson String Quartet joined us.

Glorious Strings Concert At Helsinki Hudson To Benefit The Preservation League Of New York State

By Oct 1, 2019
Glorious Strings Banner image - photos of violinists and text promoting concert

Glorious Strings will bring three internationally acclaimed Stradivari Society violinists together for a one-night-only performance at Helsinki Hudson in Hudson, New York on October 6. Augustin Hadelich, Tim Fain, and Francisco Fullana will be joined on stage by Grammy-nominated pianist Robert Koenig.

The concert has been organized to support the Preservation League of New York State’s mission of promoting historic preservation across the state.

We welcome Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo.

Bill Barclay's The Black Mozart: Concert Theatre Works At Tanglewood's Linde Center

By Aug 16, 2019
Bill Barclay

Bill Barclay returns to Tanglewood for a Concert Theatre Works development project in partnership with the Tanglewood Learning Institute.

The object of his creative attention for "Full Tilt" this summer is Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bologne was a decorated military officer, champion swordsman, acclaimed violinist, composer, and conductor, a true Renaissance man of the Classical period and an artist of color in 18th-century France.

Director of Music for Shakespeare’s Globe, Bill Barclay’s original music has been performed across the United States, around the world, for President Obama, the British Royal Family, the Olympic Torch, at the UN, in Buckingham Palace, and in refugee camps in Jordan and Calais. He is the founder of the new label Globe Music.

Conductor Of The Boston Pops Keith Lockhart

By 1 hour ago
Keith Lockhart
Marco Borggreve

Having celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary as Boston Pops Conductor this year, Keith Lockhart is the second longest-tenured conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra since its founding in 1885. He has conducted more than 1,800 Boston Pops concerts.

Sadly, of course, right now - there are no concerts to conduct. But The Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Pops, and the Tanglewood Learning Institute are working together to provide classical music education and entertainment in new and exciting socially distances ways.

The State Of Tanglewood With The Boston Symphony's Mark Volpe

By & 1 hour ago
Mark Volpe
Marco Borggreve

It sounds impossible to believe, but hundreds of thousands of music lovers will not be taking in concerts from the rolling green grass at Tanglewood this summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, The Boston Symphony Orchestra is taking its acclaimed, months-long music festival into the digital realm.

BSO musicians — along with a wide range of guest artists — are helping to produce original, pre-recorded performances for the new Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.

Mark Volpe is the President and CEO of The BSO and he joined us.

Pianist And Composer Conrad Tao

By 1 hour ago
Conrad Tao
Brantley Gutierrez

Pianist Conrad Tao made his Tanglewood debut as soloist and Ravel's Piano Concerto in G in August 2019. Now on Saturday, August 15, at 8 p.m., he will perform as part of the Great Performers in Recital at Tanglewood online series.

Known as a composer as well as a pianist, Tao will show the breadth of his musical interests in the recital of music at the center of which is Beethoven's towering Tempest Sonata, which exploits the full range and power of the piano.

Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer, and has been dubbed "a musician of probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by the New York Times.