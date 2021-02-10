Bryan Griffin: The Decisionmakers

On February 4th, Molly Ball writing for Time Magazine wrote an article titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.”

National media spent months marginalizing anyone who dared to raise an eyebrow at the conduct of the election.

Then, in a most bizarre move, this article is published bragging about the success of the conspiracy.

“There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes,” she writes. “Forces of labor came together with forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

Ms. Ball then doubles down: “The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort…”

The article sent shockwaves through the internet.

If one reads the entire piece, and can parse through the partisan terminology and charged casual asides, the message is astounding.

The establishment exists. And it’s more organized than we thought.

A group of unelected people of various industries and backgrounds--but united by a common political ideology--worked to clandestinely influence the 2020 election.

How did they do it?

Here are two more quotes from the article:

“They got states to change voting systems.” And, “they successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation.”

After January’s concerted big tech purge of conservatives from social media, we all know how ‘disinformation’ can be Newspeak for opposing viewpoints.

The outrage at this revelation is justified. Who do these people think they are? They manipulated the system to influence an outcome that they chose and anointed.

That is not how democracy works. They don’t get to be the decisionmakers.

If the left-leaning elites who organized this shadow campaign had any sense of their own double standards, they would be decrying the egregiously disproportionate influence that these rich, backroom insiders carry.

America is designed to have the ultimate decisionmaking authority rest with the average citizen.

This is becoming the defining distinction of the political aisle in America. This will shape both policy and politics.

Who are the decisionmakers?

You should be.

Each and every American should be the decisionmaking authority on the most important aspects of their life.

Each American should be the decisionmaker on their labor and how they spend their money. Not a government office or panel of bureaucrats.

Each American should be the decisionmaker on their healthcare. Not a committee in Washington.

The Biden administration wants to make as many decisions as it can with assumed unilateral authority. In just the first few weeks of his presidency, Joe Biden has signed a record-setting 52 executive orders.

The Great Resetters in Davos want to replace our economic system of value-based, individualized trade decisions with coerced systems of economics.

Each American should be the decisionmaker on the information they choose to see, hear, accept as fact, and disregard. Not the social media content police.

Ms. Ball admits that big tech censorship was part of the effort to influence the election. Here again, a group of a select few believe that they should decide what information is available to the public.

Free speech shouldn’t be followed by an asterisk.

Each American should be the decisionmaker of the values that they choose to hold or the faith they choose to follow.

The bigger a government gets, the more it finds itself in competition with higher authority.

And at the ballot box, each American should be the ultimate decisionmaker on their representatives in government.

This group had no right to act as the arbiters of right and wrong, nor the decisionmakers in the election.

They toil endlessly to consolidate decisionmaking power over our lives.

But we are the decisionmakers.

Bryan Griffin of the London Center for Policy Research is a lawyer and author who specializes in American policy in the Middle East.

