Brindisi Concedes NY-22 Race To Tenney

By 2 hours ago
  • Former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi
Democrat Anthony Brindisi has conceded to Republican Claudia Tenney in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. It comes after state elections officials on Monday certified Tenney’s razor-thin victory, more than three months after Election Day.

On Friday, a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race by 109 votes in the nation’s last undecided congressional race.

Anthony Brindisi's statement on Feb. 8, 2021.
Brindisi – who ousted Tenney from the seat in 2018 – said Friday on Twitter that a full audit and hand recount was the only way to resolve the race that involved ballot challenges and a series of problems with vote tabulations. He faulted the Oneida County Board of Elections on Monday and said it may never be clear how many legal votes weren’t counted.

"After 94 days of hard fought election process, I am grateful to the voters and supporters for having once again the privilege of serving our community in the House of Representatives," Tenney said on Twitter Friday night.

