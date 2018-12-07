Related Program: 
Brien Center Medical Director Differs With Berkshire Sheriff On Addiction

By 51 minutes ago

WAMC’s November conversation with Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler about the role of medically assisted treatments in the Berkshire County House Of Corrections prompted a number of responses. One came from Doctor Jennifer Michaels. She’s on staff at Berkshire Medical Center and serves as the the medical director of the Brien Center. The Pittsfield-based institution is the county’s largest mental health services provider. County residents struggling with opioid addictions receive treatment there, taking advantage of the center’s long-term programming that teaches coping skills and sets health goals. Michaels tells WAMC that the sheriff’s stance against medically assisted treatments flies in the face of fact.

medically assisted treatments
Opioid Addiction
berkshire sheriff thomas bowler
The Brien Center

