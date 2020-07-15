 "Brave, Not Perfect: Fear Less, Fail More, And Live Bolder" By Reshma Saujani | WAMC
"Brave, Not Perfect: Fear Less, Fail More, And Live Bolder" By Reshma Saujani

Reshma Saujani is the Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology while teaching girls confidence and bravery through coding. A lifelong activist, Reshma was the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress. She's been named a Fortune 40 under 40, a WSJ Magazine Innovator of the Year, and one of the Most Powerful Women Changing the World by Forbes.

In "Brave, Not Perfect," Reshma shares powerful insights and practices to help us let go of our need for perfection and make bravery a lifelong habit. By being brave, not perfect, we can all become the authors of our biggest, boldest, and most joyful life.

Originally aired August 2019.

