 Bowman Topples Rep. Engel In NY-16 Democratic Primary | WAMC

Bowman Topples Rep. Engel In NY-16 Democratic Primary

By 41 minutes ago
  • Jamaal Bowman addresses supporters on June 24, 2020.
    Jamaal Bowman

Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York's Democratic primary in another upset victory for the party's insurgent wing.

Many votes cast by mail in the race have yet to be counted, but an AP analysis of absentee ballots returned so far indicated Friday that Bowman's lead from votes cast in person is too large for Engel to overcome.

Bowman declared victory in the race for the 16th Congressional District on June 24, a day after the primary.

A political novice who has never held public office before, Bowman, 44, was a progressive African American challenger who said Engel, the 73-year-old chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had lost touch with his economically and racially diverse district.

He earned his extraordinary win in a campaign season upended first by the coronavirus outbreak, then by protests over the death of George Floyd.

Both candidates were unable to do traditional campaigning because of social distancing restrictions, but Bowman criticized Engel for staying at his home in Maryland as the pandemic turned his district in the Bronx and suburban Westchester County into one of the virus's most deadly hunting grounds.

Engel said he was working on behalf of the district from Washington.

Then, after protests over Floyd's death in Minnesota gave way to two nights of looting, Engel had a bad gaffe while appearing at a Bronx event where he joined other local politicians appealing for peace.

"If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care," he said while pleading with the lead organizer for a chance to speak, in a comment picked up by a live microphone.

Engel, who is white, said he has "always believed that Black lives matter" and said his comments were taken out of context, but Bowman, who has spoken of his own experiences with police brutality, said they illustrated why the district needed new leadership.

By defeating Engel, Bowman replicated the success of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated another powerful New York City Democrat, Joe Crowley, in a neighboring congressional district two years ago.

The campaign was the latest proxy battle between the party's progressive and pragmatic wings. Bowman was endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren while Engel picked up support from Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.

Bowman grew up in public housing in New York City. He was a teacher and school counselor for several years before becoming the founding principal of a Bronx middle school, the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action.

Candidates Chris Fink, Sammy Ravelo and Andom Ghebreghiorgis also appeared on the ballot, although Ghebreghiorgis withdrew from the race and endorsed Bowman.

The district is heavily Democratic, so the primary winner is virtually assured of victory in the general election in November.

Copyright The Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Jamaal Bowman
Congressman Eliot Engel

Related Content

Bowman Declares Victory in NY-16 Primary; Jones "Feeling Victorious" In NY-17

By Allison Dunne Jun 25, 2020
Jamaal Bowman addresses supporters on June 24, 2020.
Jamaal Bowman

After Tuesday’s primary elections, the leader in New York’s 16th Congressional District has declared victory over longtime Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel. Mondaire Jones, though, is more circumspect about his lead in New York’s 17th Congressional District, where 16-term Congresswoman Nita Lowey did not seek re-election. There are thousands of absentee ballots to be counted.

Bowman Leading Engel In NY-16; Jones Ahead In NY-17

By WAMC News Jun 24, 2020
Jamaal Bowman addresses supporters on June 24, 2020.
Jamaal Bowman

With thousands of absentee ballots left to be counted, it’s too early to call the Democratic primary race in New York’s 16th House district. But 16-term incumbent Eliot Engel is in serious danger of losing the primary to educator Jamaal Bowman, who had about 61 percent of the vote Tuesday. Engel had about 36 percent. Bowman didn’t claim victory outright Tuesday night when he addressed supporters.

Several Democratic Primary Candidates Are On The Ballot In NY-16 And NY-17

By Allison Dunne Jun 23, 2020
Vote Buttons
WikiMedia Commons

There are primary elections for both major parties today in New York’s Hudson Valley. Three Democrats are taking on longtime Congressman Eliot Engel while, next door, seven Democrats are vying for the chance to succeed Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who is not seeking re-election. 

NY-16 Democratic Primary Candidate Jamaal Bowman Dissusses The Race

By Allison Dunne Jun 16, 2020
Jamaal Bowman
Courtesy of Corey Torpie

The national spotlight is on a few U.S. House Democratic primary races in New York. One is in the 16th District, where longtime Congressman Eliot Engel faces a field of three. Analysts say his greatest threat is from Jamaal Bowman, and call the race an AOC-type election, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upset of New York City Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley in 2018. Her race started a wave of primary challenges from those to the left of entrenched congressional Democrats WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Bowman about the race.

NY Rep Engel, Primary Opponent Bowman Engage In Heated Debate

By Allison Dunne Jun 11, 2020
NY Congressman Eliot Engel
Courtesy of the Office of NY Congressman Eliot Engel

The Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District is being closely watched as veteran Congressman Eliot Engel faces a challenge from Jamaal Bowman and others. Observers say it could be a second AOC election, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upset of New York City Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley in 2018. Her race started a wave of primary challenges from those to the left of entrenched congressional Democrats. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports on Wednesday night’s debate, where a big focus was on the recent protests and institutional racism.