The Boston Pops 2020 Holiday Celebration

  • A man in a white tuxedo stands with his arms raised in the center of an orchestra
    Winslow Townson / Boston Symphony Orchestra

The annual Boston Pops Holiday season at Symphony Hall in Boston, Massachusetts is one of the greatest Christmastime traditions in New England. In a “normal” year – The Pops would perform 40 or so performances at Symphony Hall to sold out crowds.   

Like many arts organizations during the Covid-19 Pandemic,  The Boston Symphony has created new ways to experience their music.

BSO Now presents newly recorded hour-long video performances by the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, and BSO musicians in chamber music settings -- along with behind-the-scenes storytelling with conductors, composers, and musicians, plus much more.

Keith Lockhart has been the conductor of the Boston Pops since 1995 and he joins us now to tell us about the Pops 2020 Holiday Celebration.

