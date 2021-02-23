 The Book Show #1701 - Kristin Hannah | WAMC
The Book Show #1701 - Kristin Hannah

  • Book cover (paperback) for The Four Winds
    St. Martin's Press

Kristin Hannah is the number-one bestselling author of "The Nightingale" and "The Great Alone." 

Her latest, "The Four Winds," is an American epic about love and heroism and hope set during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.

