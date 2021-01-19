 The Book Show #1696 - Jill McCorkle | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Book Show

The Book Show #1696 - Jill McCorkle

By ago
  • Book cover for Hieroglyphics
    Provided: Algonquin Books

Jill McCorkle’s latest novel “Hieroglyphics” has been called a triumph, one that explores the physical and emotional imprints that make up a life. It reveals the difficulty of ever really knowing the intentions and dreams and secrets of the people who raised you.

