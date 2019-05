This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books and Music in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:

“The Lady from the Black Lagoon” by Mallory O'Meara

“Notes from a Young Black Chef” by Kwame Onwuachi

“The Ultimate Cartoon Book of Book Cartoons” by Bob Eckstein (event Weds, 4/10 in Rhinebeck)

“Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen” by Mary Norris (event Weds, 4/17 at The White Hart)

“Man-Eaters Volume 1” by Chelsea Cain, Kate Niemczyk, Lia Miternique

“You Are New” by Lucy Knisley (event Fri, 4/19 in Rhinebeck)

“Caterpillar Summer” by Gillian McDunn

“Izzy + Tristan” by Shannon Dunlap