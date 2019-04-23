Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By 1 hour ago

This week's Book Picks come to us from Kinsey Foreman and Rachel Lapkin of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
"The Parisian" by
"You Are Light" by Aaron Becker
"Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells" by Pico Iyer
"Another" by Christian Robinson
"Feast Your Eyes" by Myla Goldberg
"The Next Great Paulie Fink" by Ali Benjamin
"The Stranger Diaries" by Elly Griffiths
"Fat Angie: Rebel Girl Revolution" by E.E. Charlton-Trujilo
"Why Don't You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It" by Patricia Marx and Roz Chast
"There's Something About Sweetie" by Sandhya Menon
 

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Apr 16, 2019
Book covers for the books listed below on this page

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:
Women Talking” by Miriam Toews
Lights All Night Long” by Lydia Fitzpatrick David
Normal People” by Sally Rooney
New Kid” by Jerry Craft
Dandy” by Ame Dyckman, illustrated by Charles Santoso
I Miss You When I Blink” by Mary Laura Philpott
How to Disappear” by Akiko Busch
The Person You Mean To Be” by Dolly Chugh
The Honey Bus” by Meredith May
All That You Leave Behind” by Erin Lee Carr

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Apr 9, 2019
Book covers for books listed on this page.

 This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books and Music in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York. 

List:

The Lady from the Black Lagoon” by Mallory O'Meara

Notes from a Young Black Chef” by Kwame Onwuachi

The Ultimate Cartoon Book of Book Cartoons” by Bob Eckstein (event Weds, 4/10 in Rhinebeck)

Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen” by Mary Norris (event Weds, 4/17 at The White Hart)

Man-Eaters Volume 1” by Chelsea Cain, Kate Niemczyk, Lia Miternique

You Are New” by Lucy Knisley (event Fri, 4/19 in Rhinebeck)

Caterpillar Summer” by Gillian McDunn

Izzy + Tristan” by Shannon Dunlap

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Feb 19, 2019
Book Cover - Heavy

  This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books and Music in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List: