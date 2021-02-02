 Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music | WAMC
Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By 1 hour ago
      This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:
Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells by Michelle Duster
Black Futures edited by Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto by Charles M. Blow
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman
Watch Me: A Story of Immigration and Inspiration by Doyin Richards, illustrated by Joe Cepeda
She Persisted: Claudette Colvin (by Lesa Cline-Ransome) & Harriet Tubman (by Andrea Davis Pinkney)
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 edited by Ibram X. Kendi & Keisha N. Blain

