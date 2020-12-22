Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:

"She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs" by Sarah Smarsh

"I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are" by Rachel Bloom

"Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema" by Lindy West

"Where the Wild Ladies Are" by Aoko Matsuda, translated by Polly Barton

"This Is Your Time" by Ruby Bridges

"Katie the Catsitter" by Colleen AF Venable, illustrated by Stephanie Yue (out 1/5/21)

"The Cousins" by Karen M. McManus