This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

List:

"The Falconers" by Dana Czapnik

"Conversations With Friends" by Sally Rooney

"The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff

"Inheritance" by Dani Shapiro

"We Are Here To Stay: Voices of Undocumented Adults" written and photographed by Susan Kuklin

"Love Poems (for Married People)" by John Kenney

"Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother's Time, My Mother's Time, and Mine" by Emily Bernard

"Fox 8" by George Saunders

BOOK CLUB on February 16 - "Weight of Ink" by Rachel Kadish