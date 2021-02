This week's Book Picks come from Mike Hare of Northshire Books in Saratoga Spring, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.

List: Four Hundred Souls edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders

Exercised by Daniel E. Lieberman

Kill Switch by Adam Jentleson

Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Creativity by John Cleese