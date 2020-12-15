 Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore | WAMC
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

"Perestroika in Paris: A Novel" by Jane Smiley
"A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
"A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection" by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
"Skunk and Badger" (Skunk and Badger 1) by Amy Timberlake
"Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House" by Rachel Maddow
"What Kind of Woman: Poems" by Kate Baer
"Interior Chinatown: A Novel" by Charles Yu | Winner of the National Book Award
"Homeland Elegies: A Novel" by Ayad Akhtar
"Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey

