Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

"Perestroika in Paris: A Novel" by Jane Smiley

"A Promised Land" by Barack Obama

"A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection" by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss

"Skunk and Badger" (Skunk and Badger 1) by Amy Timberlake

"Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House" by Rachel Maddow

"What Kind of Woman: Poems" by Kate Baer

"Interior Chinatown: A Novel" by Charles Yu | Winner of the National Book Award

"Homeland Elegies: A Novel" by Ayad Akhtar

"Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey