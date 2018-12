This week's Book Picks come from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY

"Once Upon A River" By Diane Setterfield

"Washington Black" By Esi Edugyan

"Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom" By David Blight

"What We Keep: 150 People Share the Object That Brings Them Joy, Magic and Meaning" By Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax

"Joyful: The Suprising Power of Ordinary Things To Create Extraordinary Happiness" By Ingrid Fetell Lee