Book Picks - The Bookstore In Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
List:
“Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables” by Joshua McFadden
“Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz
“The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
“Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life” by Bill Madden
“Dodgers vs. Yankees: The Long-Standing Rivalry Between Two of Baseball's Greatest Teams” by Michael Schiavon
“White Snow, Bright Snow” by Alvin Tresselt, illustrated by Roger Duvoisin (reprint of a 1947 book)
“The Big Snow” by Berta and Elmer Hader (reprint of a 1948 book)
“Cozy” by Jan Brett
“Invisible Ink” by Patrick Modiano
“The Little Book” by Selden Edwards
“Jewish World of Elvis Presley” by Roselle Chartock