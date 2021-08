This week, Book Picks was bumped by Special Coverage.

Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA shared his list, even though we didn't get to talk about these titles on the air.

List:

Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin

Subpar Parks by Amber Share

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty

The War Nurse by Tracey Enerson Wood

The Vixen by Francine Prose

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman

Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu